'House of Cards' season 5 rumors: Frank Underwood to further throw his weight around
While previous rumors claimed that "House of Cards" season 5 would feature Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) possibly meeting his demise, the latest reports suggest that the fictional President of the United States (POTUS) will become even more abusive of his position and power when the series returns for its latest installment.
"House of Cards" season 5 is slated to arrive later next month. However, long before the announcement of the series' release date, there were already numerous rumors and speculations as to how its story may possibly pan out. Nonetheless, there is no denying that, among the many rumors attached to the original Netflix series, the loudest is the one saying that Frank would die as his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), would connive with his most trusted aide, Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), and have him assassinated.
However, recent reports suggest otherwise. Instead of featuring Frank in a vulnerable position, it is said that he will become even more aggressive and abusive just to secure his hold to his seat of power. Reportedly, the POTUS and his trusted aide will move heaven and earth to eliminate his political opponents and hindrances in many other forms (including a possible impeachment) just to ensure that his stay in the series' fictional White House will not be compromised.
Speaking of political opponents, it is also suspected that "House of Cards" newbies Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott are the new characters in the series who will threaten Frank's presidency. According to earlier rumors, while Clarkson and Scott's roles remain under wraps, it is possible that the two will breathe life to the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump versions of the series, respectively, in its own take of last year's U.S. presidential elections.
Will Frank throw his weight around further in "House of Cards" season 5? Are Clarkson and Scott really a threat to Frank's hold to power? If they are, how will Frank deal with them?
Find out when "House of Cards" season 5 premieres on Netflix beginning May 30.
