Horror-adventure game 'Inmates' set for release on Oct. 5

"Inmates" is a story-driven, atmospheric, interactive exploration simulator with horror elements and puzzles. Inmates official website

During this year's Gamescom, game developer Davit Andreasyan revealed a horror adventure game set to be released this year. Titled "Inmates," it will be published by Iceberg Initiative and officially set for release on Oct. 5 for PC platforms.

An announcement trailer was released alongside the Gamescom broadcast last month. In the short video, the audience got a glimpse of the eerie atmosphere "Inmates" promised its players, with the abandoned prison setting and the mysterious ghost-like entities that seem to roam the prison.

On Sept. 21, another teaser trailer was released by the game developers. Only over 30 seconds long, the short clip shows a scary introduction about the different kinds of horrors players will have to face. As mentioned in the initial announcement at Gamescom, "Inmates" will be a horror-adventure game, complete with disturbing imagery and "mind-bending puzzles." So for those who are faint at heart, this game is not recommended.

"Jonathan wakes up from a nightmare in a prison cell, having no clue how he appeared there," read the official game description. "Everything around seems so familiar. An unbearable headache and a sense of lost reality makes him think that he is still in his nightmares, but the voice from the old radio tells him that not everything is as simple as it seems..."

The whole premise of the game is to discover the mystery surrounding the prison, all the while being tormented by the horrors that envelop the whole setting. Estimated gameplay length is 3-4 hours and players will get Chinese, Russian, German, French, Italian, and Spanish language support at the time of the official release.

In anticipation of the game's Oct. 5 release, players can now put "Inmates" on their wish list on Steam. For minimum PC requirements, players must own a PC with 4 gigabytes (GB) of RAM, a core i5 processor, a Windows 7 64 Bit/ Windows 8 64 Bit/ Windows 10 64 Bit operating software, graphics support of AMD Radeon 5750 1 GB VRAM / NVidia Geforce 640 1 GB VRAM, a DirectX Version 11, and at least 2 GB of storage.

"Inmates" will be released on Steam and other digital PC retailers on Oct. 5 with a retail price of $9.99.