'Horizon Zero Dawn' news: New Game Plus Mode featuring 'Ultra Hard' mode available now
Fans of Guerilla Games' "Horizon Zero Down" are anticipating the patch 1.30 that features the highly-anticipated New Game Plus mode for its new level of difficulty. The day has come because the patch is now available for its players.
Guerilla community manager Jeroen Roding posted on the PlayStation Blog that the patch for "Horizon Zero Down" would let players relive the adventures of Aloy without losing the player's character progression and collected inventory. "You won't be able to progress beyond the level cap of 50, but you can still collect XP during your adventure," he said in the blog post.
In the patch of "Horizon Zero Dawn," the player could start a New Game Plus run and they would be given an option to adjust the difficulty of their playthrough. They could adjust the difficulty level up to the new set of "Ultra Hard."
The "Ultra Hard" level of "Horizon Zero Down" will have machines with enhanced senses and smarter than before. It would also limit the player health regeneration as well as other tweaks. Once Ultra Hard was chosen, players could not reduce the difficulty during the game.
The New Game Plus mode available on "Horizon Zero Dawn" patch would unlock two new trophies for the game. These trophies are the ability to choose face paint and alternate designs for Aloy, the game's lead character. Players could also alternate Aloy's advanced weaponry and armor with a matching price for that.
Before the New Games Plus mode, fans of the game are already expecting something big. Last month, Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment released the first "Horizon Zero Dawn" downloadable content (DLC) called "The Frozen Wilds" at PlayStation Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 media briefing. The DLC is expected to be released later this year but right now, the New Game Plus could keep the players occupied.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Pastor and doting father of five killed as plane crashes shortly after take-off
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- Archaeologist uncovers proof that vineyard recorded in Old Testament actually existed
- Shaman who once channeled dark powers is now a follower of Jesus after 'man in white' saves her from brink of death
- Muslim refugee embraces Jesus on his deathbed after Christian aid worker kept his promise
- Ex-Marine turned missionary rescues baby boy from clutches of ISIS after parents were gunned down trying to flee Mosul
- As churches shut down summer activities, Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt
- How a Christian charity is reaching out to thousands in desperate need in Mosul