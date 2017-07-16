'Horizon Zero Dawn' news: New Game Plus Mode featuring 'Ultra Hard' mode available now

Fans of Guerilla Games' "Horizon Zero Down" are anticipating the patch 1.30 that features the highly-anticipated New Game Plus mode for its new level of difficulty. The day has come because the patch is now available for its players.

Guerilla community manager Jeroen Roding posted on the PlayStation Blog that the patch for "Horizon Zero Down" would let players relive the adventures of Aloy without losing the player's character progression and collected inventory. "You won't be able to progress beyond the level cap of 50, but you can still collect XP during your adventure," he said in the blog post.

In the patch of "Horizon Zero Dawn," the player could start a New Game Plus run and they would be given an option to adjust the difficulty of their playthrough. They could adjust the difficulty level up to the new set of "Ultra Hard."

The "Ultra Hard" level of "Horizon Zero Down" will have machines with enhanced senses and smarter than before. It would also limit the player health regeneration as well as other tweaks. Once Ultra Hard was chosen, players could not reduce the difficulty during the game.

The New Game Plus mode available on "Horizon Zero Dawn" patch would unlock two new trophies for the game. These trophies are the ability to choose face paint and alternate designs for Aloy, the game's lead character. Players could also alternate Aloy's advanced weaponry and armor with a matching price for that.

Before the New Games Plus mode, fans of the game are already expecting something big. Last month, Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment released the first "Horizon Zero Dawn" downloadable content (DLC) called "The Frozen Wilds" at PlayStation Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 media briefing. The DLC is expected to be released later this year but right now, the New Game Plus could keep the players occupied.