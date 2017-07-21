'Homeland' season 7 spoilers: Jake Weber, Linus Roache, Maury Sterling promoted to series regulars

Due to the grim fate of Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) in the season 6 finale, promotions have recently occurred. "Homeland" producers are promoting three actors to series regular status in time for season 7.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Jake Weber, Linus Roache, and Maury Sterling have been promoted to series regulars on the show. All three of them appeared in season 6, with Sterling's character, CIA surveillance expert Max Piotrowski, having been on the show since the first season.

Roache's promotion on the other hand, came quickly after making two appearances in the season 6 finale. Roache plays David Wellington, the right hand man of President Elizabeth Kean (Elizabeth Marvel). However, the most interesting promotion of all is probably Weber's, who plays the cunning Brett O'Keefe, a character who played a very important part in the main storyline of the sixth season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in March, "Homeland" showrunner Alex Gansa shared just how important Weber's character was and how they realized this during the actual 2016 presidential elections, when Donald Trump won the presidency, adding, "That character always existed, but we didn't realize just how important he'd become until it became apparent what had happened during the actual campaign, and what was happening after the election."

With Sterling, Roache, and Weber's promotions, it is safe to say that their characters are going to be involved in more storylines in season 7. What could this mean for Carrie (Claire Danes) and the rest of the group? Will there be someone who will take Quinn's place?

"Homeland" was renewed for two more seasons, with season 8 likely being their final one. Production for the seventh season will begin in the fall, for a possible premiere in early 2018 on Showtime.