'Homeland' season 7 spoilers: Carrie to return to CIA after two years

A promotional poster for the television show by Showtime, 'Homeland.' Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime

Showtime's widely popular political drama series "Homeland" is well on its way to a seventh season. Even if the audiences of the show will have to wait until May of 2018 for the show, fans cannot help but wonder about what happens next for the show's main protagonist, former CIA operative Carrie Mathison, played by Claire Danes.

The International Business Times suspect that the season could mainly focus on Carrie's rivalry with Elizabeth Keane, played by Elizabeth Marvel. Keane is no less than the U.S. president-elect who has crossed paths with Carrie in the previous seasons. It was already confirmed that Carrie will be heading back to the CIA, which is something that Keane might not be very pleased about given that Carrie will have to exit from being her adviser.

The show's creator Alex Gansa revealed that there will be challenges on both domestic and international fronts, and how these events unravel will be seen in the season. It can be surmised that these issues could seep in the intelligence agency itself, making it politically dangerous for each major player to act accordingly to different crises.

After Peter Quinn's death, played by Rupert Friend, the series should be revolving around Carrie's relationship with Saul Berenson, played by Mandy Patinkin. The writers will be finding a way to get Carrie back into the agency, after two years of not being a part of it. This will inevitably lead to Carrie and Saul working closely together, especially since Saul has a very strict set of moral codes that serve as the compass in the story.

There is not much information regarding a concrete plotline for the seventh season. It is still going to be a very long wait for fans of the show, but there are some things that the audiences expect to see. According to Cartermat, they would want to see more hope in the upcoming season. Even if the show sticks to the grit of how real a life of an intelligence operative can get, the fans will need a speck of something positive after Peter's death.