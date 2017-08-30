'Homeland' season 7 spoilers: A new partner and new crisis to solve

Claire Danes is Carrie in "Homeland" YouTube/Homeland

Season 7 of "Homeland" will see a lot of significant changes made. Spoilers revealed that Carrie (Claire Danes) has a new partner and the two of them might be handling an emergency on an international level.

The events of season 6 led to the demise of Carrie's partner Quinn (Rupert Friend), so now season 7 will have her teaming up with someone new. It is none other than Max Piotrowski (Maury Sterling), or their CIA man. A few months ago, it was announced that Sterling, Linus Roache, and Jake Weber were promoted to series regulars. The announcement also included that Sterling's character would take Quinn's place.

Max will be working with Carrie while they deal with the leadership of President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel). Max is also rumored to be the new love interest for Carrie, which fans might be happy about. Fans have always wondered who could be the next man in Carrie's life, and not just within the confines of their offices. Max seems to be a great match for Carrie both at work and in romance. The two of them have the same background, and he knows how to handle someone with a temper. Should they decide to pursue romance over the course of the show, Max's patience might be tested, since Carrie has a child.

Meanwhile, Carrie having a new partner in Max means the two of them will have some fish to fry. Spoilers suggested that Carrie and Max might have to handle international-level problems in the upcoming season. In an interview with Deadline back in April, executive producer Alex Gansa revealed that they have some ideas for the seventh season. The previous installment had Carrie tackle issues within the U.S., which is a big change compared to their usual overseas locations in previous seasons.

Gansa also added that they might bring in another storyline that involves international terrorists to see how Carrie, Max, and the CIA will deal with their sudden emergence in the U.S. However, it is possible that they will continue to handle issues within the country.

Meanwhile, what is confirmed is that the unrest concerning the president will continue. Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber) will return, perhaps to plan something against the president again.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to premiere in 2018 on Showtime.