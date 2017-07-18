'Homeland' season 7 release date, plot news: Production moves to Virginia; producer comments on season 6 theme

Season 6 of "Homeland" has recently wrapped and production for the upcoming season is well underway. The new season will take place in a different setting as the production moves to film in Virginia. Executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter recently shared her thoughts on the theme of season 6.

New season means a new setting for the people in "Homeland" as production moves from New York to Virginia. Apart from the show deciding to stay within the United States in season 6, showrunner Alex Gansa kept mum about the storyline for the upcoming season. Instead, Gansa stated that they are excited to move production to the state, with the cities and the people providing a good backdrop for what is to come in season 7.

With how season 6 ended, fans are now wondering which characters are going to return, and which ones are going to say goodbye permanently or for the meantime. Naturally, Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin are going to return. Elizabeth Keane is also expected to come back, as is Linus Roache. F. Murray Abraham's status remains unknown, but Rupert Friend, given the fate of his character in season 6, will not be back.

Meanwhile, Glatter shared her thoughts about the theme of season 6. Glatter revealed how the sudden shift in themes in the middle of the season somewhat affected their storytelling. "I certainly, personally, did not expect that Donald Trump would win the presidency, but there were many things that were still in the works about the storytelling, like fake news, those things were already going," said the Emmy-nominated producer, according to Deadline.

Glatter went on to state that she was a little worried if the show had gone too far in terms of the stories and the themes. However, she states that she realized the show did not go far enough, and that the truth is a lot stranger than fiction.

"Homeland" season 7 premieres on Showtime in 2018.