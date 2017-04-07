'Homeland season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Keane's life in danger in episode finale

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Season 6 of "Homeland" comes to a conclusion in episode 12.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "America First" reveals that "season 6 ends as pieces fall into place."

Promotional preview of episode 12 of "Homeland" season 6. YouTube/Showtime

In the promotional preview of episode 12, President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) life is in danger as the security in the White House is breached. Carrie (Claire Danes) comes to her aid, but they are in panic.

In one of the scenes, Keane and Carrie are trapped in an elevator, with the latter pushing some buttons. Keane asks Carrie what she is doing; she tells the president that they are in a kill zone now since the signals have been jammed. Keane looks very anxious, but she tries her best to keep her cool. Toward the end of the clip, a man holds them at gunpoint as the elevator opens, but Carrie quickly goes in front of Keane to shield her. Will the man kill or help them?

Episode 12 is the finale for season 6 of "Homeland." On Tuesday, showrunner Alex Gansa, together with directing executive producer Lesli Linka Glatter and cast members Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, and Elizabeth Marvel, spoke at the Television Academy's first official For Your Consideration event of 2017 about season 6 and the plans for season 7. Gansa teased, "Everything is going to become a little clearer after you watch the finale."

Advertisement

"But one thing we have to do is that we have to get Carrie Mathison back into the intelligence business. She's been out of the game too long, and the game needs her back," he added.

As for season 7, Gansa shared that he already has plans for next year, but it will definitely not be a prequel or a spin-off series.

Episode 12 of season 6 airs on Sunday, April 9, at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.