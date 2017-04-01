'Homeland' season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Peter tells Carrie about his discovery
More trouble will be coming in episode 11 of "Homeland" season 6.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "R is for Romeo" reveals that Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) will be making some discovery.
Although the summary does not reveal much information, the promotional preview of episode 11 gives a hint on what their discovery will be.
At the start of the clip, Carrie enters the room panicking and seems irritated as she demands Peter to shed some light on what the situation is about. Peter simply points to a man on the other side of the window, informing her that it was the man who blew up the van. Carrie looks clearly confused.
Meanwhile, a sneak peek of the said scene reveals more information. The preview shows Peter busy at his gun as he targets a man at the other side of the building. Carrie tells him that she will not allow Peter to do that, but the latter informs Carrie that the situation is not what it seems to be. Before Peter pulls the trigger, the lights on the other side of the building goes out.
Carrie then demands Peter to explain everything to her. Peter reveals that the man he is targeting blew off the boy in the van. He explains that he has proof. When Carrie agrees and acknowledges the photos as proof, Peter insists that he has more than pictures. He says that the "real van" is hidden in the garage of the house and there was a swap that happened. Carrie is shocked with the discovery. Will he help Peter get to the bottom of the situation?
Meanwhile, the summary of the episode also reveals that President Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) will make a decision, while Max (Maury Sterling) will find some trouble in work.
In the promotional preview of episode 11, Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) talks to Elizabeth about "where it came from." On the other hand, a man strangles Max as Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) confronts him.
Episode 11 of season 6 airs on Sunday, April 2, at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.
-
