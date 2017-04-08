Holy Week reflections: What is it?

The upcoming Holy Week means different things for people with different beliefs, cultures, and practices. To some, it may mean going on a vacation with their families and friends, given the extended break. To others, it may mean a period of solemnity, giving up things or food, or a time for reflection. However, to better understand the season's meaning, one must go back to the origin of the Holy Week.

On Sunday, Christians around the world will celebrate Palm Sunday as a means to remember the return of Jesus to Jerusalem for His final Passover. Then, from Monday to Wednesday, which is usually called the Triduum, the period is used as preparation.

On Thursday, also called Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday, Christians remember the Last Supper of Jesus with His disciples. It brings back the instance when Jesus washed the feet of His disciples as well as the time when He gave the commandment to love one another. The former reminds people of the humility of Jesus, while the latter reminds Christians to show unconditional love to everyone, similar to what Jesus has done.

After which, Good Friday reminisces the time when Jesus died on the cross. It is usually the most somber of all the days of the week, as Christians around the world remember the suffering and death of the Savior. The following day, referred to as Black Saturday, is usually also a solemn period. However, there are some practices where they ring the church bells in order to break the silence from Good Friday.

Easter Sunday is the happiest and most important event in the Holy Week. It also serves as the foundation of the Christian faith.

Back then, when several women visited the tomb of Jesus, they were surprised to see it empty. Then, the angel told them the good news that the Savior had risen from the dead. From there, Jesus also made several appearances, proving that He has overcome death. With this, people who put their trust in Jesus will have the same fate as Him, that is, the everlasting life.

The essence of the Holy Week is to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus. The former reminds us of how much God loves the people, that He sent Jesus to suffer and die for the people's sins, while the latter reminds us of the more important matter — Jesus and the believers' victory over death.