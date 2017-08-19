Holly Bobo murder trial 2017 news update: New name comes up in trial; more evidence surfaces

Zachary Rye Adams, 29, of Parsons, Tennessee is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters March 5, 2014. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Handout via Reuters

The trial for the 2011 murder of nursing student Holly Bobo begins this September, and both a new name and more pieces of evidence have surfaced just in time for the case to proceed.

Sex offender Terry Britt's name has come up in court for the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo. Jennifer Thompson, lawyer to two of the three main suspects in the trial, said that a detail was missed during the motion hearing on Aug. 9.

"The tape recorded interview of Terry Britt on 5-10-13," Thompson told News 4. Recordings of Britt and "other evidence" has not been given to her by the prosecutors, she said.

Britt is a convicted sex offender with a long history of sex crimes, including a rape case in 1977, sexual battery in 1987 and another rape case in 1996. Britt was indicted for a 2008 kidnap and rape case just ten months after Bobo disappeared. Britt lived in Decatur County, Tennessee, at the time, only ten miles away from Bobo.

Britt's wife has confirmed to News 4 that investigators have searched their home.

Meanwhile, prosecutors revealed that Bobo was shot before she died. Experts found an indentation on Bobo's skull that is consistent with a bullet wound, said the prosecutors during the Aug. 9 court hearing.

The defense also asked for a continuance during the trial, hoping to delay the case to January. Judge C. Creed McGinley denied the motion, meaning the trial will continue on Sept. 11.

There were disagreements in court about several issues, such as the defense claiming there was a shoe print at Bobo's home, which the state denied the existence of. The state, meanwhile, said that the months had gone by without any response from the defense, which the defense then denied.

Judge McGinley also repeated what he said last year about bringing prohibited items during the trial. "I will not tolerate signs, placards, T-shirts; anything like that could be perceived as trying to influence the prospective jurors," he said in 2016.

The state will call 200 witnesses to the stand once the trial begins.

Twenty-year-old Holly Bobo was abducted in Decatur County in April 2011, but it was only in 2014 that suspects Zachary Rye Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were indicted. Bobo's partial remains were also found in 2014, nine miles from the family home where she was kidnapped.

Dylan Adams will be the first suspect to face trial this Sept. 11.