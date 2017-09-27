'Hob' news: 'Torchlight' developers release new game

One of the charming and vibrant environments featured in "Hob." Runic Games

After the critical and commercial successes of both "Torchlight" and "Torchlight 2," developer Runic Games has finally released its newest game, "Hob."

"Hob," an action-adventure puzzle platform game, was launched last Sept. 26 for both PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Microsoft Windows. Players expecting an isometric action roleplaying game (ARPG) might find something different in "Hob," as the game does not follow in the footsteps of its developers' previous games.

Instead, "Hob" features a lone character in their journey throughout a "stunning and brutal world in disarray." Players are then tasked with bringing back the life into the once vibrant game world through exploring, solving puzzles, and transforming the planet itself. That said, like "Torchlight" and "Torchlight 2," "Hob" will also feature combat, albeit not as deep or visceral.

"Hob" features a refreshing change of pace from its developer's usual dungeon crawler, as its art style is different from that of the developers' first two games. "Hob" utilizes cell-shaded graphics to make its game world look unique and memorable. Whereas the first two "Torchlight" games were heavily randomized and relied on luck and procedural generation, "Hob" is much more meticulous in the details of its world, as its developers hand-crafted every nook and cranny of the game world.

Still, "Hob" is not for the faint of heart, as Gamespot confirmed that the game could be challenging. It will reportedly require one's full attention and quick reflexes to overcome the many elements of the game.

Players who want a bit of backstory into the world of "Hob" and its characters can actually download a high-quality mini-comic, which Runic Games created, titled "Hob: Prelude." It is a four-page book that players can also choose to print and assemble should they want a physical copy.

The developers hope that the new title will start a trend and franchise of its own without relying on the mechanics of their previous games, which took inspiration from games like "Diablo" from Blizzard Entertainment.

"Hob" is available now for PS4 and PC for only $19.99.