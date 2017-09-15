History confirms 'Vikings' for sixth season

History has confirmed "Vikings" for its sixth season. Facebook/ Vikings

History has confirmed that the popular epic drama "Vikings" will be returning to television screens next year for a sixth season. The news was announced even as the show's fifth season is yet to make its premiere, showing the network's confidence in the show.

Starting this upcoming fifth season, the show will see a shift in the way it angles its stories, since the protagonist and patriarch Ragnar Lothbrok, portrayed by Travis Fimmel was killed off in season 4.

The bold move by the show was met with much support from viewers, with the fourth season averaging 7.8 million viewers across all platforms. This is why the network did not hesitate to renew the show for a sixth season.

The network's Executive Vice President for Programming Eli Lehrer had nothing but praise for the epic series while offering a glimpse of the beloved show's future.

"Vikings has creatively sailed to monumental lengths," said the executive in a report from Den of Geek. "The series has evolved from early raids in England, to the heart-stopping death of Ragnar Lothbrok, to the fierce battles of the Great Heathen Army, and now we'll see the sons of Ragnar exploring and conquering the known world."

He also said that series creator and writer Michael Hirst has more in store for audiences in the coming seasons. He said that Hirst "has only scratched the surface of his epic saga. We look forward to continuing our partnership with one of the greatest writers in this era of Peak TV and entertaining our viewers with 40 new episodes over the next two seasons."

The two-hour episode from the fifth season of the show will premiere on Nov. 29. Production for the sixth season, on the other hand is set to start this fall in Ireland.

The sixth season will be adding popular Russian actor Danila Kozlovsky, who will be playing the leading role of Oleg the Prophet.