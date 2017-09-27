History Channel's new medieval series 'Knightfall' releases new trailer

"Knightfall" will premiere on Dec. 6, 10 p.m. EDT on the History Channel. YouTube/History

Medieval drama series are all the rage in television recently, following the success of HBO's "Game of Thrones" and History Channel's "Vikings." This year, History Channel is again set to premiere an all-new television series called "Knightfall," tackling the adventurous lives and the ultimate demise of the Knights Templar.

A new trailer was released by History this week, and it contained a lot of suspense and action scenes detailing the intense lives of the Knights Templars during the 13th century. The official trailer was released on July 20 and gave viewers a sneak peek surrounding the Holy Grail's mystery and the Templars' quest to find it.

"Knightfall" is created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, with the executive producer being actor Jeremy Renner, famously known for his role as "Hawkeye" in "The Avengers" movie franchise. The upcoming medieval drama television series also features an all-star cast led by "Downtown Abbey" actor Tom Cullen, who will play the role of Landry, a veteran of the Crusades and leader of the Knights Templar.

Aside from Cullen, some of the main stars include: "The Tudors" actor Pádraic Delaney, who will portray the role of Gawain, a crippled swordsman who was once the greatest fighter of the Order; "Downtown Abbey" actor Jim Carter, who will portray the role of Pope Boniface VIII, the Holy Leader of the Knights Templar; "The Crown" actor Ed Stoppard, who will be portrayed as King Philip IV of France; and "War and Peace" actress Olivia Ross, who will play the role of Queen Joan of Navarre, a diplomat, strategist, and wife to King Philip IV of France.

"Knightfall's" main plot will revolve around the Templars' search for the Holy Grail, years after the fall of the city of Acre. Combining the world of politics, religion, faith, love, sacrifice, and revenge, "Knightfall" promises a fresh new take and an insight to the Knights Templar, hailed as the most powerful military order of the Middle Ages.

Catch the premiere of "Knightfall" on Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. EDT on History Channel.