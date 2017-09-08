Hillsong Church member Hailey Baldwin shares how she juggles faith and life in Hollywood

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals – Inglewood, California, U.S. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

There are a few things to know about Hailey Baldwin. One, is that she has a blossoming career in Hollywood, and two, is that she is not afraid to talk about her faith.

In an interview with Fashion Magazine, where she served as the cover for its October 2017 issue, she opened up about how she balances her faith and life in Hollywood.

Baldwin has always been open about her faith. Being one of the celebrity members of Hillsong Church, she is not afraid to talk about her faith. Baldwin is not one of those who try to recruit new members into her church, but she does have a set of friends whose values are the same as hers. Baldwin does not think that anyone should be afraid to represent or talk about Christianity, despite a part of the religion that gets people sensitive.

She added that as she is in her 20's, she tries to surround herself with people who believe and follow the same values that she does. Baldwin went on to talk about the downside of social media, where she got most of her success from. She said that it added a layer of insecurity, as people are told on a larger scale that they are not pretty among other things.

Baldwin explained that it added a lot of layers of bullying. The person being bullied ends up thinking about what they say and wonder if they were right.

When it comes to her modeling career in Hollywood, Baldwin said that she still feels nervous and goofy at times. Baldwin added that she is a very clumsy person who tends not to take herself nor her looks too seriously. Surprisingly, Baldwin said that she can even be very shy around people who do not know her.

Meanwhile, last month the model was spotted hanging out with her ex, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez at church. They apparently attended the ZOE Church Conference, which was a three-day concert in Los Angeles. Baldwin and Bieber dated for a brief period back in 2016.