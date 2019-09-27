Hillsong worship leader who suffered brain aneurysm going home

Staff writer
Chelsea Taylor, worship leader at the Hills campus of Hillsong Worship in Sydney, Australia, leading worship in August 2019.(Photo: Instagram/hillsongworship)

Chelsea Lee Taylor, the Hillsong worship leader who suffered a brain aneurysm last month, is being allowed back home to continue her recovery. 

Emma Fellers, creative administrator at Hillsong Church, said in an Instagram post this week that Taylor was well enough to be released from hospital but still needed "recovery time at home and continued physiotherapy". 

Taylor was rushed to hospital soon after leading worship at the Hills campus Sunday morning service on 18 August and underwent a nine-hour emergency surgery. 

She was moved out of intensive care days later but was kept in hospital to continue treatment. 

In one of the first updates on Taylor's condition last month, Hillsong creative pastor Cass Langton said she was seeing "miracles in motion" as Taylor responded positively to the treatment. 

"Chelsea pulled the life-support out last night. She is talking and trying to get out of bed. Honestly this is a miracle," she said in an update posted to Instagram a few days after the aneurysm.

The medical emergency triggered a wave of prayer and fasting around the world, and on September 3, Fellers reported that the worship leader would not be needing any more surgery after being given the "all clear from the surgeon". 

"We spent the morning worshiping before she went to theatre [operation] and she can't wait to share this with everyone ... the kindness of God ... and she is so so grateful," she said. 

In her status update this week, Fellers said Taylor was now "100% healed, able to walk, talk, DRIVE".

