Hillsong pastor Brian Houston says it's 'an honour' to pray for Donald Trump in the White House

Brian Houston, the senior pastor of Hillsong Church, has visited the White House with worship leaders where they all prayed for President Donald Trump.

He taped a video after the meeting in the cabinet room in which he said that the experience had been "an honour".

"Praise God for the opportunity," he said.

More used to speaking about the Bible and the Gospel, Houston focused on politics in his video message, saying he believed that the world needs a "strong America".

He spoke favourably of the White House's commitment to religious freedom, too.

"When America is strong, the world is a better place. What a great opportunity it's been to see some of the initiatives that are happening to help the freedom of religion," he said.

@BrianCHouston pic.twitter.com/NAzBDsFF9t — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 9, 2019

The video was posted to the White House's official Twitter account. Worship leaders Kari Jobe and her husband Cody Carnes shared their own message after the meeting as well. Jobe had tears in her eyes as she spoke about how moved she was by the commitment of the Trump administration to changing people's lives. "The thing that moved me the most is just how everyone is so for making sure we're changing people's lives, and not leaving those who have been marginalised and those that have been trafficked," she said. "Sometimes for those of us who don't work in the White House, it can look really big and like something we can't really end, but they are working to end these things and change these things. "I've just been in tears all day, it's been incredible. I'm just so thankful to be a part of this today and see what God's doing in our White House." Carnes said that there had been prayer for the President and a time of worship during the meeting. "I just have been so encouraged today because there are so many good things happening out of this House, so many good things are happening for the faith community and for the world," he said. Jobe added: "God is moving. It's very encouraging, it's beautiful." In a tweet about the meeting, Vice President Mike Pence said it was "wonderful" to have the worship leaders stop by the White House. He promised that the Trump administration would continue defending religious freedom. "America is a proud Nation of believers and our Administration will always defend the freedom of religion of every American, of every faith," he said.