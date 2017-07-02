Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan news: Couple expecting second child

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (L) and his wife actress Hilarie Burton pose at the premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's little family is growing. The couple, who have been together since 2009, are expecting their second child.

As expected, Burton and Morgan walked the red carpet together at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. While there, the latter placed a gentle hand on her baby bump, which was hidden underneath the vintage Lanvin gown.

The long-time couple has yet to officially confirm the pregnancy news, but Burton's "One Tree Hill" co-star Barbara Alyn Woods said that the 35-year-old actress and producer is indeed pregnant with her second child. Sadly, she refused to go into detail.

Burton and Morgan are already parents to a seven-year-old son, Augustus. In the past, they have candidly opened up about the challenges of parenthood.

"It's been spectacular," the 51-year-old actor said in an interview with E! News. "(Life is) a lot of not sleeping, and then our one adult night we come here... This is our date. Can you believe it?"

The "Grey's Anatomy" actress, on the other hand, said she and Morgan have now adjusted to parenthood, stating they are fortunate that their family is what it is. She then said she wants to protect her longtime partner and son like "a mama wolf should."

While waiting for the baby to arrive, Morgan has been busy with several projects. Aside from reprising his villainous role as Negan in the upcoming eighth season of AMC's "The Walking Dead," he is also busy filming for Brad Peyton's "Rampage."

In the upcoming action-adventure monster film, Morgan plays Agent Russell. The character is said to be a government agent with attitude who works for an organization called OGA.

Joining him are Dwayne Johnson, Malin Akerman, Naomie Harris, Joe Manganiello, Marley Shelton and Jake Lacy. "Rampage" is set to open in theaters across the U.S. on April 20, 2018.