'High School Musical' fan-made trailer features reunion of original cast

The cast of the hit movie series "High School Musical." Facebook/ HighSchoolMusical

The 2008 class of the Wildcats from "High School Musical" could very well be celebrating a much-anticipated 10-year reunion next year. By the looks of a "High School Musical 4" trailer, it seems like a good idea to revisit the lives of the characters and see what they have been up to in the last decade.

Titled "Once a Wildcat," the video was uploaded by a YouTube user named hsmutube. Naturally, fans of the popular franchise were smitten with it, only to realize with much heartbreak that it was only a fan-made trailer.

The trailer included clips that featured the stars from the "High School Musical" trilogy. Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman were all included the video. However, the clips were taken from separate projects and were spliced together to create a trailer.

The trailer itself was uncharacteristically bleak, revealing that the former high school sweethearts Troy Bolton (Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Hudgens) have not spoken much since their graduation.

The video even reached Tisdale, who portrayed the quirky Sharpey in the films. Tisdale went to Twitter to give a shout out to the creator of the trailer. "It's funny how someone was able to cut up our work and put it together! Give props to whoever created it!" the actress said.

The user who uploaded the video shared to E! News the intent behind the fake trailer. "We're living in a time of reboots and remakes and so I thought it would be fun to see what Troy and Gabriella have been doing these past 10 years," the YouTuber said. "Still wishing that one day they all come back to do a reunion movie."

A real "High School Musical 4" has been announced by Disney. However, it will not feature the story of Bolton and Montez, but will focus on a new set of characters.