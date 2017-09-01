Hideo Kojima talks about upcoming video game, 'Death Stranding'

Don Mattrick (L), President of Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business, stands next to Hideo Kojima, creator of "Metal Gear." Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

For fans of the "Metal Gear Solid," Hideo Kojima is a name they would recognize anywhere. Currently, the distinguished game director is working on his upcoming new game, "Death Stranding," and fans are clamoring for latest news about the game. Kojima is still being secretive about the whole deal, and even in his latest interview with Glixel, he's only giving little sneak peeks into the game.

"Fifty-five years have passed since the creation of the early video game Spacewar!, but video games are still primarily players with sticks fighting each other. They cannot break the curse of using sticks to keep evil away, or defeating enemies. I want to change this," Kojima said in the interview.

He shared, "We are ready for a game not based on competition, but on the rope that will bring good to the player and make connections. We don't need a game about dividing players between winners and losers, but about creating connections at a different level. My current project, Death Stranding, aims to fulfill this goal."

It was already disclosed by Kojima that the mechanics of the whole game is inspired by a Japanese short story by Kobo Abe, titled, "The Rope." In the story, the oldest tools used by humankind are the stick and the rope. The stick is used mostly for protection against evil, while the rope is for securing all important things. While this doesn't make much sense to everyone, Kojima explained that this would be the whole focal point of the game and that would-be players would just have to wait and see.

According to TechRadar, "Death Stranding" would probably be released sometime in the next two years, and that it would cost around $60. The game's platform would be on Sony's Playstation4, as there's no latest update if the game can be played on other platforms as well such as the Xbox One and PC.

"Death Stranding" was first announced at the Sony Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) presentation last 2016 with a short trailer featuring "The Walking Dead's" Norman Reedus. A second trailer was shown at the Game Awards at the end of 2016 revealing the inclusion of "Hannibal's" Mads Mikkelsen and Guillermo Del Toro in the game.