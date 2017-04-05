HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' hosts top list of most appealing celebrities among faith-based viewers

Entertainment
Sheanne Aguila

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the stars of HGTV's hugely popular show 'Fixer Upper.'Facebook/fixerupperHGTV

Market research blog E-Poll recently revealed results from a "Faith and Fandom" poll in order to gauge celebrity popularity among faith-based audiences. Twenty famous personalities made the list, with "Fixer Upper" star Chip Gaines ranking first.

 According to the media outlet, the list is topped by HGTV reality star Chip Gaines, a co-host of "Fixer Upper." His wife and business partner Joanna also made it to the top 10, mainly because of their positive family dynamic. The home renovation series offers a glimpse into the Gaines' life as a Christian family, which makes it more appealing for faith-based viewers. Although the show is centered on the couple's quest to restore homes that seem beyond repair, their example of a loving family gives the audience an idea of how they value their faith. "I like Chip and Joanna[.] [T]hey are very personable and focused on their family," a faith-based voter commented.

The good news comes after the celebrity pair were criticized on social media late last year due to their church's teachings about homosexuality. While the Buzzfeed article about them drew mostly negative comments from readers, the Gaines' graceful response to the issue might be one of the reasons why their popularity among Christian fans increased.

Meanwhile, the poll also revealed that the film franchise with lot of faith-based supporters is the action-drama "The Fast and the Furious." In fact, three of the film's lead actors were in the lineup. Tyrese Gibson ranked second on the list, while Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took the number 4 spot. Trailing behind was Jason Statham, who was number 13.

Famous athletes also made it to the ranking, with five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky leading her colleagues at number 7. The swimmer was followed by gymnasts Simone Biles (number 12), Aly Raisman (number 14), and Laurie Hernandez (number 17). Hollywood fan favorites won the hearts of faith-based audiences as well, including Sean Connery (number 5), Betty White (number 9), Harrison Ford (number 11), Michael J. Fox (number 15), and Dick Van Dyke (number 16).

