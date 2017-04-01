'Heroes of the Storm' update, latest news: 'Heroes 2.0' to bring in a different type of level progression, upgraded reward system

Blizzard will reportedly upgrade its multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, "Heroes of the Storm," including a reward system that will become similar to that of their popular online video game, "Overwatch."

The upcoming update of "Heroes of the Storm" is dubbed as "Heroes of the Storm 2.0." "This is the next stage in the game's growth," said game director Alan Dabiri on a video posted on YouTube. "'Heroes 2.0' reflects everything we've been building towards since launch, as well as our current design philosophy and a bunch of extensive plans for future content," he added.

"Heroes of the Storm 2.0" will add collectible items like banners, hero voices, and towers. Similar to "Overwatch," players will be able to loot chests from every level they finish. The loot boxes contain different objects, like mounts, hero skins, portraits, sprays, and heroes, among others.

The loot chests are categorized according to how rare they are. These levels of rarity are Common, Rare, and Epic. Although each loot box is guaranteed to have an item that players can get, the type of item will differ according to the type of chest. Of course, the rarer the box is, the more valuable the item it carries.

Also, "Heroes 2.0" will ditch the level cap, which means that players can level up infinitely. Their profile level will increase every time they upgrade a hero. Also, all the levels that they have earned will be carried over to the new update.

"Uncapping progression helps us accomplish our goals to make progression more frequent and more meaningful," wrote Blizzard on Battle.net. "It also gives us enough flexibility to reward you with some sweet in-game loot every time you level up one of your Heroes!" the company's statement added.

The game studio will hold a beta run of the game to test the changes applied. The update will go live on April 25.