'Heroes of the Storm' news, updates: 'Overwatch' characters Junkrat and Ana to join the battle; new map coming

"Heroes of the Storm" promotional photo. Facebook/BlizzHeroesSEA

"Heroes of the Storm" has been featuring famous characters from Blizzard Entertainment's surplus of game titles. Next on the list are two characters "Overwatch." Aside from new fighters, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game will also add a new map from the first-person shooter.

According to Polygon, Ana and Junkrat will be joining the huge roster of fighters of "Heroes of the Storm. Both are expected to keep their signature moves and techniques in "Overwatch" as players will be able to choose them to battle with other characters also developed by Blizzard.

For those who are not familiar with the "Overwatch" fighters," Ana is known as a long-range sniper that has the ability to heal herself and her teammates after a fight. She can also put her enemies in a deep sleep, thus giving her group an opportunity to take them down.

On the other hand, Junkrat is an expert when it comes to mine bombs, grenades and other deadly explosives. The character can defeat a huge number of enemies by blowing them up with his weapon of preference.

However, according to Comic Book, the specific abilities of Ana and Junkrat in "Heroes of the Storm" are not yet confirmed. Although, based on the characters' background in "Overwatch," Ana would be the type to last longer in a battle, due to her healing skill and hybrid damage as a sniper.

Ana and Junkrat will be joining other hero skins in the popular MOBA such as Commandant Varian, Shrike Ana and Destroyer D. Va.

"Heroes of the Storm" will also highlight a new map hailing from "Overwatch" in the multiplayer arena. Called Volskaya Foundry, it is battleground based on a robotics location known as Volskaya Industries. The latter is the second map that "Overwatch" players encounter as they progress in the game.

The map has three lanes for the players to pass through, each having conveyor belts that can either help them in their travel or burden them by slowing them down.

The new entries to "Heroes of the Storms" have no confirmed release date yet. It is likely that Blizzard will first test the new characters before launching them in the MOBA.