Hellboy, two other fighters join 'Injustice 2'

Black Manta, Hellboy and Raiden will join "Injustice 2" as part of the Fighter Pack 2 NetherRealm

Three more fighters are joining the "Injustice 2" roster.

NetherRealm Studios on Wednesday's Gamescom announced that Raiden of "Mortal Kombat," DC's Black Manta and Hellboy will be released as their Fighter Pack 2.

Long before the announcement, fans have been speculating that Raiden and Black Manta will make an appearance because of their distinct silhouette features.

Raiden is a fixture in the "Mortal Kombat" universe. He is one of the original seven playable characters in the first "Mortal Kombat" game in 1992.

He is best known for his ability to teleport, fly and control natural elements, particularly thunder. He also appeared in the Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe crossover game as one of the 11 fighters under the franchise.

Black Manta is a super villain in the DC Universe and is the arch nemesis of Aquaman. He is known for his distinct black underwater suit with glowing red eyes which can shoot optic blasts.

Black Manta will appear in the 2018 "Aquaman" film and will be played by American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Jason Momoa will play the titular role.

The biggest surprise of the pack is DC's Hellboy. The superhero was created by Mike Mignola in 1993. He has been appearing in a lot of franchises including two other video games; "Hellboy: Asylum Seeker" and "Hellboy: The Science of Evil."

Fighter Pack 2 comes after three months since the first Fighter Pack was revealed in May. The first pack included another "Mortal Kombat" character Sub-Zero, Batman's second protégé Red Hood and the exiled princess of planet Tamaran Starfire.

It is still not clear if the three characters will be available for "Injustice 2" but the nine additional players will be included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Like the first Fighter Pack, expect the three additional characters to come in batches. The first fighter will be available on Sept. 12.