'Hellboy' release date, cast news: Milla Jovovich in final talks to play the Blood Queen in retitled action-fantasy reboot

Promotional picture of "Hellboy." Facebook/hellboymovie

Milla Jovovich is in final talks to play the villain in the upcoming "Hellboy" movie reboot. She will join David Harbour in the lead role and Ian McShane as Professor Broom.

Sources reported that director Neil Marshall has found his villain in Jovovich and the actress is in final discussions to play the Blood Queen.

In the comics, the Queen of Blood was originally called Nimue, though she went by another name during the time of King Arthur which was Lady of the Lake. She stole the wizard Merlin's power and started worshipping the Ogdru Jahad, a group destined to bring about the end of the world.

She was defeated by Britain's other witches, chopped up and placed in a box. However, she reformed and later came into conflict with Hellboy.

It remains to be seen how much of the comic's narrative the writers will use for the movie.

Jovovich is known for playing Alice in the "Resident Evil" franchise. She also appeared in "The Fifth Element" and "Zoolander."

The initial title of the movie, "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen," was also apparently dropped and replaced with "Hellboy." Industry insiders speculated that the subtitle was removed so that viewers would not associate the reboot with the original film from 2004, which starred Ron Perlman as Hellboy.

"Hellboy" will be starting from scratch with new actors Harbour and McShane playing the main roles. Harbour is known for playing Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things" while McShane appeared as the god Odin in "American Gods."

The movie is based on the comics by Mike Mignola, who wrote the movie script together with Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden. Aron Coleite is currently working on the latest draft based on the original script.

"Hellboy" will start shooting in September and is expected to get a 2018 release date.