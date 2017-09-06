'Hellboy' reboot plot news; production date, filming locations revealed

Promotional photo for "Hellboy" Facebook/HellboyMovie

The reboot of "Hellboy" finally has its plot revealed, and anticipating fans also get information about where shooting will be held.

Shooting for the "Hellboy" reboot is starting this September, according to Omega Underground, who spotted the film details at My Entertainment World.

The film, which will star "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour, is set to shoot in the United Kingdom and Bulgaria. The upcoming movie is listed as a mix between action, adventure and sci-fi fantasy.

The synopsis for the film echoes its listed genres: "The film is about Hellboy going to England, where he must defeat Nimue, Merlin's consort and the Blood Queen. But their battle will bring about the end of the world, a fate he desperately tries to turn away."

Harbour will be joined by Mila Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen, while Ian McShane of "American Gods" has been cast to play Trevor Bruttenholm, Hellboy's adoptive father.

The latest cast news includes Penelope Mitchell of "The Vampire Diaries" and "Hemlock Grove." She is slated to play Ganeida, an elder witch who renegades on Nimue when the evil schemes they have planned are pushed too far for Ganeida's tastes.

"Deadpool" actor Ed Skrein was initially cast as Major Ben Daimio, but soon dropped out after learning that the character is of Asian heritage. Skrein addressed Hollywood's whitewashing issues by exiting the movie.

"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts," the actor wrote on his Instagram account.

His decision was supported by the producers of the film and even the creator of "Hellboy" comics, Mike Mignola, who took to Twitter to thank the actor.

"Hellboy" is expected to premiere in 2018.