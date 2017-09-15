'Hellboy' reboot movie shares first photo of David Harbour in character

The upcoming "Hellboy" reboot will star "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour. Facebook/ hellboymovie

Hellboy, the half demon from Dark Horse comics is getting a film reboot starring David Harbour. On Wednesday, fans saw a glimpse of the new version of Hellboy for the first time when Lionsgate shared a photo of the character on social media.

The photo, which showed Harbour in character, was shared by the film's Twitter account, to the astonishment and excitement of fans. The movie recently went into production, but has not announced a release date yet.

The film will be rated R, unlike the previous adaptations which were helmed by Guillermo del Toro. This time around, "Game of Thrones" director Neil Marshall is taking the lead and will be directing the reboot.

Mike Mignola, the creator of "Hellboy" has previously told The Verge that they "decided to go for an R rating, so he doesn't have his hands tied, and so he can go as dark and as tough as he wants to go."

Aside from the "Stranger Things" actor, the film also recently announced that the character of Major Ben Daimio will be portrayed by Daniel Dae Kim, who recently left the popular television series "Hawaii Five-O." Previously, the film announced that Ed Skrein had been cast for the role. However, the news was met with backlash and accusations of whitewashing from fans.

When Skrein learned that the character was of mixed Asian heritage, he decided to step down from the role. "It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the arts," Skrein posted on Twitter. "I feel it is important to honor and respect that."

The "Hellboy" reboot will also include Milla Jovovich as Nimue, the Blood Queen, and Ian McShane as Trevor Bruttenholm.