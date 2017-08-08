'Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne' expansion to launch this week

"Hearthstone: Knights Of The Frozen Throne" will be coming this August. Facebook/HearthstoneSEA

A month after unveiling the latest expansion of the popular collectible card video game "Hearthstone," developer Blizzard Entertainment announced that the "Knights of the Frozen Throne" will be launched this week.

The news was revealed by game's official Twitter account, where it confirmed that the launch date will be Aug. 10. The new expansion will allow players to travel to Northrend and attack the Icecrown citadel in order to claim the Lich King's Frozen Throne.

"Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne" will be featuring a number of additions to the game, including eight free missions wherein players will get the chance to explore the Icecrown Citadel, engaging different enemies in boss fights along the way. The player will also encounter the powerful and deadly Lich King himself in an epic showdown of ice and death.

Additionally, the expansion is introducing a new mechanic called hero cards. These are cards that, when played, transform the player's hero characters into a Death Knight version of themselves. The Death Knight heroes will have a powerful immediate effect upon transforming. They will also have a revised hero power. Nine hero cards will be coming with the "Knights of the Frozen Throne" expansion pack.

All in all, including the hero cards, the expansion will be adding 135 new cards to the game. A number of these new cards have been revealed online through different channels. A list of all the cards made known so far is also available on Blizzard's website.

As part of the promotion for the upcoming expansion, the developer has also published online a three-part "Knights of the Frozen Throne" comicbook series. The first part is titled "Undeath Conquers All," the second is "Forest for the Weary," while the last part is "Freedom."

While waiting for the release, players can pre-purchase "Knights of the Frozen Throne" 50-pack bundles, limited to one per account, for $49.99.