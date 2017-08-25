'Hearthstone' introduces new narrative through 'Hearth and Home' short film

Ava discovers the warm Hearthstone Tavern in "Hearth and Home." YouTube/Hearthstone

The collectible card video game "Hearthstone" continues to expand its universe. Shortly after the release of its "Knights of the Frozen Throne" expansion, Blizzard unveiled a new short film aimed at expanding the lore of the game by introducing a narrative set in the magical and adventure-filled "Hearthstone" universe.

Titled "Hearth and Home," the video follows the story of a young girl named Ava, who is greeted with a warm welcome at Harth Stonebrew's tavern. Of course, it includes a catchy song number performed by a colorful cast of characters who love playing "Hearthstone."

The short begins in snow-covered woods with Ava traveling alone, lost and cold, trying to find her way using a malfunctioning compass. Sarge, a cute and friendly mouse follows her and brings her a mysterious, glowing box.

As soon as Ava touches the box, she is teleported to the loud and colorful tavern, where all kinds of beings are gathered to enjoy the fire and a pint or two of its tasty brew. Humans, elves, orcs, goblins, gnomes, and all sorts of creatures are welcome in the tavern, and once they notice Ava, they burst into song to welcome the newcomer and teach her the game of "Hearthstone."

"For the colorful cast of characters who inhabit the Hearthstone tavern, it's more than just a place to put up their feet or toss back a tasty brew," said Blizzard on its blog. "It's a place where the magic of hospitality fills the air, and good times are shared by everyone who happens through the door. In the tavern, the joy of the unexpected or the thrill of competition can be found at any hour."

Hearthstone fans will look forward to learning more about Ava's adventures with her newly found friends. According to Lydia Bottegoni, senior vice president of Story & Franchise Development at Blizzard Entertainment, the company will be releasing more content following Ava's story in the coming months.