'Hearthstone' DLC news: Journey to Un'Goro expansion launches April 6; will card video game arrive on Nintendo Switch?

The fifth full-size expansion for Blizzard's "Hearthstone" officially goes live later this week, bringing in new cards and mechanics to the card video game.

According to reports, the upcoming "Journey to Un'Goro" expansion introduces 135 new cards including a legendary card called "quest card." These cards require players to hit particular goals, like summoning Deathrattle minions in the game. Those who successfully complete the tasks from the quest cards are given special rewards. Each of the nine classes feature a unique quest and reward. If played correctly, these new quests offer major swings in the game's overall tempo.

Also added to the expansion is a new keyword, "adapt." Once a minion adapts through a battle cry or spell, players can choose from the three possible upgrades. These include attack and health buffs, giving the minion taunt, a divine shield, and more.

In addition to the new downloadable content (DLC), Blizzard will be kicking off its "Year of the Mammoth" in the game. This means that cards from the "The Grand Tournament," "League of Explorers," and "Blackrock Mountain" will roll out of the Standard mode and become exclusive in the Wild format. Some of the most popular classic cards such as the "Sylvanas Windrunner" and "Azure Drake" will be pulled out of the Standard format as well.

"Hearthstone" is currently available for PC and mobile devices, leading fans to wonder if the free-to-play card game will reach other gaming platforms in the future. In an interview, senior game designers Mike Donais and Matt Place were asked if there had been any discussion about "Hearthstone" arriving to the recently released Nintendo Switch.

"I personally haven't talked about it but I'm more focused on card design," Donais said. "'Hearthstone' is available on iPads and phones, so it's a good discussion worth having."

If the game gets a Switch version, the designers stressed that new control schemes must be developed first for the said console.

The new "Journey to Un'Goro" DLC arrives on Thursday, April 6.