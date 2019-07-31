Heartbroken villagers hold vigil for murdered church volunteer

Staff writer
St Leonard's, Flamstead(Photo: Google)

A quiet village in Hertfordshire has been left heartbroken after the murder of a local woman who was an active churchgoer and volunteer.

Christine Ford, 71, was found dead in her home in Flamstead, near St Albans on Saturday having suffered multiple injuries. 

She was a grandmother and retired hairdresser, and lived in the nearby historic almshouses. 

In her spare time, she tended the rose bushes in the grounds of St Leonard's Church, where she was a member. 

Her neighbour, Brian Coote, 64, has been arrested in connection with her death. 

Her friend, Carole Morris, told The Times that Ms Ford was an "extremely popular" member of the local community who would be missed by everyone. 

"She was very outgoing. A vivacious, kind, wonderful person who I will miss so much. If she made a large meal or any cakes she was always giving them out. She was lovely," she said. 

"The village is going to miss her. We've lived here for 14 years and it's lovely, everybody is very supportive in everything, not just this. You would not expect a murder in this village."

Another local woman who did not wish to be named told the newspaper that the village was feeling "shocked" and "downright miserable" in the wake of her death. 

"The village will never be the same again, ever," she said.

At a vigil held in Ms Ford's memory in the church, the Rev Tom Sander said everyone was in shock over her death. 

"Murders happen all the time and each one is tragic but this is especially difficult . . . Flamstead is a very close community, everyone knows each other," he said. 

