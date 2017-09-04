HBO series news: List of shows to watch out for in September

A promotional photo of HBO, designed with fireworks. Facebook/HBO

Fans of the HBO series "Game of Thrones" must be quite disappointed that their favorite show is done with its latest season. However, there are more upcoming shows and movies that HBO has in store for the month of September to keep couch potatoes on lock to fill the void "Game of Thrones" left them.

On the series frontier, "Vice Principals" will be returning for its second season on Sept. 17, which revolves around two ambitious men, Neil Gamby (Danny McBride) and Lee Russell (Walton Goggins) who want to take the position of school principal in the university that they both work for.

The previous principal (Bill Murray) appointed neither Gamby nor Russell, and instead chose Belinda Brown (Kimberly Herbert Gregory) as his successor. However, this did not stop Gamby and Russell from scheming against Brown to once again have a shot at being the school principal. Hilarity ensued in the well-received first season, and fans will get to experience the comedy once more in its second season which premieres this month.

A new series is about to drop from HBO titled "The Deuce." According to Decider, the show will be a good replacement for fans of the cancelled show "Vinyl" — a program which revolved around the record industry in the late 60's to early 70's which starred Bobby Cannavale.

"The Deuce" is a drama that will focus around the same era, except will tackle other matters, such as the rise of the AIDS cases, the wide-spread issue of drugs, and the evolution of the porn industry. The story is set in New York City and will be starring James Franco as the main protagonist Frankie Martino. The show will air on HBO on Sept. 10.

A series that is about to wrap up this month is "Ballers," which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Fans who follow the show of high and fast-paced living might want to take note of this as to not miss the finale which will air on Sept. 24. Meanwhile, another series that is about to end its second season is "Insecure" — with its final episode airing on Sept. 10.