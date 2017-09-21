Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

HBO greenlights 'Watchmen' TV series pilot from Damon Lindelof

Denise Nequinto

Doctor Manhattan in the "Watchmen" Motion ComicYouTube/Warner Bros. UK

Back in 2014, there were talks about "Watchmen" making their way into the small screen in the form of a television series. Now, it appears that it is going to happen as HBO has recently greenlit the show and is now officially in pre-production.

As revealed by Variety, HBO has ordered a pilot for the "Watchmen" television series that the cable network is developing with "The Leftovers" creator Damon Lindelof. HBO has also committed to additional backup scripts for the show the day after Lindelof hinted on Instagram that the writers are at work on the project.

This confirmation comes in three months following the news of Lindelof developing a small screen version of the DC Comics property as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Lindelof read the comics when he was a kid in the 1980's and has also said back in 2009 that it served as one of his influences when it comes to his work. He has read the comics several times and even raved about Zack Snyder's take on the comics when the movie came out.

"Watchmen" is based on the DC Comics miniseries of the same name, created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. It was a more serious deconstruction of superhero comics whose characters were loosely inspired by the characters from Charlton Comics, which is also owned by DC. It takes place in a universe in which heroes in costumes played an integral part in the course of history from the victory of the U.S. in Vietnam to Nixon's extended presidential term in the 80s.

It follows a team of crime fighters who investigate the murder of their own colleague. Featuring Doctor Manhattan, Silk Spectre, Nite Owl, and Rorschach, the characters slowly unveil a conspiracy that could have big implications.

The "Watchmen" TV series premiere date has yet to be determined.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY