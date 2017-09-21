Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson split: 'Jumper' stars call it quits after 10 years

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen star in 2008's "Jumper." YouTube/20th Century Fox

Another longtime celebrity couple has decided to call it quits. Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson have decided to go their separate ways after 10 years together.

Christensen and Bilson's break-up came to light when the latter's close friend told E! News that they have not been living under the same roof since mid-2017. The former is allegedly living full-time in Toronto, while the latter is in Los Angeles.

"They are officially done within the last few weeks," Bilson's close friend said. "It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple."

Christensen and Bilson met and fell in love on the set of "Jumper." Just months after their romance went public, the pair announced their engagement in December 2008, but later called it off in mid-2010.

A few months later, Christensen and Bilson rekindled their romance. Then in October 2014, the "Waiting for Forever" star gave birth to their daughter, Briar Rose, whose name is a nod to the former couple's mutual love of Disney.

In the meantime, Christensen recently wrapped up filming for Rodrigo H. Vila's "Numb, At the Edge of the End." In the film, he plays a war veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Kurt Matheson, who believes the world is going to end.

As he prepares for the Apocalypse, Kurt Matheson befriends a dubious Messiah, Moe (Harvey Keitel). Suddenly, something extraordinary happens.

"Numb tackles the threats of global warming and nuclear threats by showing Kurt Matheson's journey to surviving the apocalypse," director Vila ("Mercedes Sosa: The Voice of Latin America," "Projekt Huemul: The Fourth Reich in Argentina," and "Boca Juniors 3D: The Movie") said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "It is a surprising and shocking film that will appeal to a worldwide audience."

There is no word yet as to when "Numb, At the Edge of the End" will open in theaters.