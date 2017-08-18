'Hawaii Five-0' season 8 spoilers, cast news: Menacing villain coming, in-depth details revealed

A promotional screenshot for "Hawaii Five-0." Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS

"Hawaii Five-0" fans should get ready for another action-packed adventure. It has been revealed that Joey Lawrence has been cast to play the mysterious big bad in the series' upcoming season 8.

Lawrence, best known for his role as Joe Longo in ABC Family's "Melissa & Joey," will play Aaron Wright, the brother of world-class hacker Ian Wright (Nick Jonas). Aside from continuing his brother's legacy, the new big bad will also get revenge on Wo Fat's (Mark Dacascos) family for his sibling's death.

The character, however, will only show up in two episodes of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8. He will be encountered by Lt. Cmdr. Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin), Det. Danny Williams (Scott Caan) and Capt. Lou Grover (Chi McBride) when he uses his computer to free a dangerous arsonist from jail.

Aside from Lawrence, viewers will also see some new faces in "Hawaii Five-0" season 8. Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale will all show up in the next installment.

Koale will play former Navy SEAL Junior Reigns who has just returned from serving his nation. Rath, on the other hand, will take on the role of Tani Rey, a lifeguard who was kicked out of the police academy in spite of being a top-notch candidate.

The move comes shortly after the departure of series regulars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park over contract disputes. The two starred as Lt. Chin Ho Kelly and Officer Kono Kalakaua, respectively.

"It's possible to be grateful and respectful of colleagues and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth," Kim, 49, said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "That was a really important part of my life for seven years, and I'm really grateful to CBS and everyone involved with the show for giving me the opportunity."

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.