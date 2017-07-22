'Hawaii Five-0' season 8 cast, plot news: Meet the new members of CBS' police procedural

"Hawaii Five-0" continues to make headlines. This time around, the popular police procedural television series has expanded their ensemble cast with three new faces on board.

Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale and Ian Anthony Dale will all be lending their talents to "Hawaii Five-0" season 8, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The latter has recurred on the show since the second 2, taking on the role of Adam Noshimuri.

In the upcoming season, Adam will reportedly be enlisted by Lt. Commander Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) to work for the Five-0 Task Force.

Rath, best known for her role as Sally Malik on Syfy's "Being Human," is set to play a lifeguard, Tani Rey, who was kicked out of the police academy despite being a top-notch candidate.

Koale, on the other hand, will take on the role of a former Navy SEAL, Junior Reigns, who just came back from serving his nation.

The move comes shortly after the departure of series regulars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park was announced. The two, who starred as Det. Lt. Chin Ho Kelly and Officer Kono Kalakaua, respectively, left after CBS refused to pay them as much as their co-stars O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

"I will not be returning to 'Hawaii Five-0' when production starts next week," Kim announced on Facebook. "Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue."

Kim and Park's departure will be addressed in the season 8 premiere of "Hawaii Five-0." As hinted in the last season's finale, the former's character will take on a new job in San Francisco, California, while the latter will follow up on a child sex trafficking ring overseas.

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.