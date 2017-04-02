'Hawaii Five-0' season 7 spoilers: Episode 21 to be dangerous for McGarrett, Five-0
As the police action-drama series "Hawaii Five-0" nears the end of its seventh season, viewers will be in for more thrilling episodes. With only a few more episodes left, the show will feature more action-packed scenarios and major revelations.
In the previous episode titled "Huikau nā makau a nā lawai'a (The Fishhooks of the Fishers Become Entangled)," the team worked on a kidnapping case involving a rich woman, together with retired policeman Harry Brown (William Forsythe). Harry was hired by a rich man to follow his wife, who later got kidnapped in front of him. While he did attempt to stop it, he did not succeed and even got injured, which is why he ended up at Five-0 headquarters. It was "a little light on the action," according to TV Fanatic, but the next episode promises to be more exciting as the characters are about to engage in a dangerous mission.
According to the synopsis posted on TV.com, in the upcoming episode, Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and the Five-0 team will be captured and face certain death after following a dangerous enemy to the island of Lanai. The identity of this enemy, whether he/she is someone new or a face that viewers have seen before, is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Lou Grover (Chi McBride) will take his son to Chicago, where he is going to testify against a dirty cop from his past.
"This is going to be one of the more dangerous episodes of the season for McGarrett and the majority of the Five-0," says an article on CarterMatt.com.
In other news, Yakuza boss Michelle Shioma (Michelle Krusiec) has been reported to return to the show in the upcoming episode. Will she be the one to get the team in danger?
"Hawaii Five-0" season 7 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.
