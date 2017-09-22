Harry Styles wants to forget his One Direction past?

Actor Harry Styles and Prince Harry attend the 'Dunkirk' World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on July 13, 2017, in London, Britain. Reuters/Eamonn M. McCormack

Harry Styles reportedly is determined to forget his past with his former band, One Direction, as a new BBC documentary about him made no mention of the group. The upcoming hour-long entertainment show, "Harry," will feature an interview with his friend, Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw.

Recent rumors claim that the crooner appeared to be determined to erase his One Direction past. BBC announced last month that the singer will talk about his life and career with Grimshaw. Apart from the discussion, he will also perform songs from his solo album in front of the live studio audience.

However, any mention of One Direction has reportedly been removed from the show since Styles allegedly wanted to be disassociated from his boy band roots. The outlet revealed that the segment makes no reference to the popular group that helped the singer launch his music career.

A source told The Sun, "The path Harry has taken with his music is very different to the type of big pop songs he was performing with One Direction. As a result, Harry is keen to get away from his teenybopper days and reinvent himself as a rockstar." It can be inferred that the crooner's decision to airbrush his history with the band was due to the fact that he wanted his fans to take him seriously as a credible artist.

However, the insider added, "Despite that, it's understood that a One Direction segment has been filmed as part of the documentary." The remarks of the source seemed confusing, so everyone should then wait until the BBC documentary airs in November and find out if Styles really meant to forget his past.

Meanwhile, Styles recently performed his first solo act at Fleetwood Mac's The Chain in Live Lounge. It can be recalled that he performed six acoustic songs with his former band in the same place. When asked about his feelings after performing on his own for the first time, he said he did not feel like he was alone as he reminisced his One Direction days.

He said, "It's fun — and that [One Direction Live Longue] was fun as well. Live Lounge is fun." Although Styles is a man of few words, many believe that the band is forever in the heart of the singer. Nevertheless, he is yet to confirm the rumors, so readers should take them with a grain of salt.