Harry Styles now dating Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe?

Featured in the image is British singer Harry Styles. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

It looks like Harry Styles has found a new love. After his short-lived romance with food blogger Tess Ward, the 23-year-old singer and songwriter is now reportedly dating Victoria's Secret model, Camille Rowe-Pourcheresse.

Styles and Rowe, who met through mutual friend Alexa Chung, were spotted getting cozy during Fleetwood Mac's performance at The Classic East in New York City on July 30. He reportedly had his arms around her and they danced together for two or three songs.

#New | Harry at the Classic East concert tonight in New York. pic.twitter.com/TirTAB5Upv — Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) July 31, 2017

While nothing has been confirmed regarding their status, Styles and Rowe are said to be in the early stages of their relationship. They also want to keep details of their blooming romance private and out of the spotlight.

"He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted," a source told The Sun, as cited by the Evening Standard.

In the meantime, Styles is grateful for consecutive projects. After making his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk," the One Direction member will embark on Harry Styles: Live on Tour this September in support of his self-titled album.

In particular, Harry Styles: Live on Tour will kick off at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Sept. 19 and at The Forum in Inglewood, California on July 14, 2018. He will play 29 concerts across North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

"I didn't want to write 'stories,'" the "Sign of the Times" hitmaker said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I wanted to write my stories, things that happened to me. The number-one thing was I wanted to be honest. I hadn't done that before."