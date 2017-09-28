Harry Styles and Camille Rowe continue to fuel dating rumors

Featured in the image is singer Harry Styles. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

It looks like things between Harry Styles and Camille Rowe are heating up. The pair further fueled dating rumors when they were spotted enjoying a low-key dinner in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, a couple of fans spotted Styles and Rowe leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles. Despite the apparent bandage on his right hand, the 23-year-old singer and songwriter still carried Rowe's handbag.

Harry with Camille Rowe back in California-J pic.twitter.com/qopGQV7BtQ — 1D Updates (@WW1DUpdates) September 25, 2017

It came days after the Victoria's Secret model attended "Harry Styles: Live on Tour" at the Greek Theatre. She was joined by her close female friend, who has yet to be identified.

Styles and Rowe, who reportedly met through a mutual friend Alexa Chung, have been the center of relationship rumors for weeks now. It began after they were spotted getting cozy during Fleetwood Mac's performance at the Classic East in New York City in late July.

"He had his arms around her and they danced together for a few songs," an eyewitness said in an interview with US Weekly at the time. "They looked really cozy. They seemed like they were having a good time and were enjoying each other's company."

Styles and Rowe may not want to admit that they are dating, but sources claimed that they are in the early stages of their relationship. Allegedly, the couple just want to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight.

"He's very protective of his relationships so isn't going to want to make a big show of things," as reported by the Evening Standard. "They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted."

The One Direction member's last relationship was with Tess Ward, which recently ended in June. Rowe, on the other hand, reportedly broke up with Australian multi-instrumentalist, Cam Avery, back in 2016.