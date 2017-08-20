Harry Potter's Godric's Hollow house up for sale

The scene from "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" shows Harry Potter and Hermione Granger at Godric's Hollow Warner Bros/Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

The De Vere House is a Grade I-listed house in the English countryside, famous locally for its 16th century heritage and its Tudor- and Medieval-inspired interiors. The property is most famous, however, for appearing as boy wizard Harry Potter's birthplace in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Situated in Suffolk, England, the 294-sqm. property, famous for being the Potter family house, is up for sale for as much as £995,000 ($1.28 million).

Fictionally, the house is found in the village of Godric's Hollow, where James (Adrian Rawlins) and Lily Potter (Geraldine Somerville) were murdered by the wizard Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). The encounter left the famous scar found on the forehead of the Boy Who Lived.

Estate agent Carter Jonas told BBC News that the "De Vere House proudly stands as one of Lavenham's most prized properties to this day."

According to its website, the property is the second most photographed home in the United Kingdom, second only to the Prime Minister's home.

According to Jonas, the De Vere House get its name from the De Vere family, which was the second richest family after the king during the medieval period. It was formerly known as Oxenford House and Oxford House. The property is found in Lavenham, considered to be the best preserved medieval village in England.

The house also has ties to famous English playwright William Shakespeare. Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, is believed to be the true author of some of Shakespeare's plays.

The De Vere House is also featured in many of Suffolk's tourist guide books, having retained many of its medieval and Tudor period features, including an exposed-beam frame, painted walls and a rare stone spiral staircase that comes with a curved brick handrail.

The house also comes with a garden, a dining terrace, outbuildings and a space for chickens.

"Residents can let their imagination run wild and relive their favourite Harry Potter scenes in real life Godric's Hollow," Jonas said.