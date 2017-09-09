Handheld 'Skyrim' for Nintendo Switch unveiled at PAX West

Hunting dragons and saving the continent of "Tamriel" has never been more mobile as Nintendo unveils multiple "Game of the Year" awardee "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" by Bethesda for its Switch console.

Yet again at PAX West 2017 held on the first week of September, the two "legendary" gaming giants, Nintendo and Bethesda, teamed up and made the handheld version of "Skyrim" available for testing as a demo during the gaming culture celebration event at Seattle.

Dragon killing has never been this portable thanks to "Skyrim" for Switch. Steam website

As reported by IGN, one of the newest features of the handheld role-playing game (RPG) is the so-called "amiibo functionality." Similar to Nintendo's "Breath of the Wild," players can use the said functionality to procure loot in the form of treasure boxes.

The handheld version will also feature motion controls. A flick or a similar kinetic action of the player's wrist or hands can result in various forms of special attacks and moves of the player character.

As for the technicality of the visuals, as reported by Eurogamer, the Switch version of "Skyrim" is displayed at a native 720p resolution. The handheld version also seems to be performing well and smoothly enough to allow enjoyable gameplay, as is apparent from the 30 frames per second (FPS) locked framerate.

One of the selling points of the game, of course, is its portability, as Switch "Skyrim" enjoys the functionality of the handheld console to be mobile. Players of the handheld version would also be able to easily and quickly slide in and out of gameplay unlike with the game's console and PC counterpart.

One of the biggest glaring questions for the game since it was announced for Switch back in Gamescom 2017 was how the Switch handles the large expanse and open world of "Skyrim" in terms of loading times.

It was, however, assured at PAX West that the loading times for the handheld version is not long enough to be considered obstructive to gameplay. It was, in fact, seemingly just as fast, if not faster than its console counterparts.

Although there is no exact release date announced for the "Skyrim" for Switch, the game is set to be made available later in 2017.