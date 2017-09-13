Han Solo movie release date news, plot rumors: Ron Howard gives preview of Cantina fight scene; New set photo teases speeder cars

The untitled Han Solo movie will premiere on May 25, 2018. Star Wars/databank/Han Solo

Production is well underway for the upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie and fans are as excited as ever with the news regarding the film's progress. It seems that some fisticuffs are involved in a scene teased by director Ron Howard in a behind-the-scenes photo.

Howard shared a photo on Twitter, which shows what he is seeing on the monitor. There is a brawl happening inside what seems to be a cantina. It is definitely a fitting setting, as Han Solo was first introduced inside a cantina as well in the 1977 "Star Wars" movie. "Intense and cool action scene on my monitors today as we make #UnititledHanSoloMovie" Howard wrote.

Since taking over the director's chair after duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller stepped down in June, Howard has been giving everyone a sneak peek into the film's progress. From the Galactic Empire to a close up shot of Chewbacca, along with an R2 unit on fire as well as a farewell to Donald Glover, who finished filming his scenes as the young Lando Calrissian.

However, the cantina brawl is not the only set photo that Howard has teased fans with recently. Howard shared another set photo that teased some type of speeder vehicle in the movie, along with Alden Ehrenreich's forearms and the gloves that he is wearing as the main character. Sharing on Twitter, Howard wrote, "Working on Saturday here in the galaxy" on the caption.

The steering wheel is not instantly recognizable, but the gloves that Ehrenreich is seen wearing are identical to what Han wears in several sequences in the original "Star Wars." What kind of speeder vehicle this might be remains to be seen, but fans can expect to see Han driving this in the movie.

The untitled Han Solo movie will premiere on May 25, 2018.