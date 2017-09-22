Han Solo movie plot rumors: Set photo teases Millennium Falcon Kessel run; Darth Vader to appear?

Harrison Ford as Han Solo in "The Force Awakens" Facebook/starwarsmovies

The upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie is still currently undergoing production and as if director Ron Howard has not teased fans enough, a new photo from the set will surely get fans more excited for the film. The set photo in particular suggests that one of the events that made Han Solo as awesome as he is may be shown in the film.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Howard shared a photo from the set in a tweet, showing what looks like a mine and a mine shaft. The caption reads, "Spicey." That might not suggest much, but fans will most likely speculate that the photo could be indicating the Kessel Run.

As everyone can recall from the trilogy, Han Solo is famous for completing the Kessel Run, the route that smugglers take to bring the spices mined from Kessel, in 12 parsecs. The Kessel mines were mentioned by C-3PO in "A New Hope," while Rey mentioned it upon encountering Han in "The Force Awakens." With Howard's tweet, it seems likely that this time in the character's life might be included in the film.

Apart from the Kessel Run, some new reports suggest that another character may be showing up in the Han Solo movie. According to That Hashtag Show, the character who may be making an appearance in the movie is none other than Darth Vader.

Vader's appearance was added to the film following the exit of the original directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord. When Howard took over as director, changes have been made to the plans, so it is not clear whether Vader will still show up at some point in the film or not. Should Vader be confirmed to appear, it remains to be seen who will be playing the character at that point in time.

No confirmation has been given regarding Vader's inclusion in the Han Solo spinoff, so it remains a speculation for now. The still untitled Han Solo spinoff premieres on May 25, 2018.