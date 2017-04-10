'Halo Wars 2' updates: New DLC coming this week; system update addressed bugs and other fixes last week
The real-time video strategy game "Halo Wars 2" will have a new downloadable content (DLC) coming this week.
On the game's weekly blog, developer 343 Industries reveals that new details pertaining to the new leader will be announced sometime this week and encourages fans to watch for further developments.
Last month, "Halo Wars 2" received its first DLC leader, Lieutenant Colonel Morgan Kinsano. Part of the character's identity includes her inclination for fire and fiery units.
Fans can look forward to another DLC featuring new leaders on a monthly basis, as promised by 343 Industries last month. This is to keep the players interested in the game. Also, for more flexibility, fans can purchase the DLC individually. However, those who are sure that they want all expansions may opt for the season pass, as all DLCs and upcoming DLCs are included in the said pass.
Meanwhile, aside from the DLC, "Halo Wars 2" had an update to address bug fixes and crashes last week. Among the issues that the patch addressed were the campaign saved files from previous versions and the patches that were crashing on load previously. Now, players can load saved files seamlessly.
There were also enhancements made to the gameplay. Previously, there were instances when watchtowers and motion sensors could not detect cloaked units. There were also errors in the cloaking generators, in which fully unlocked and upgraded cloaking leader power experience a 15-second lag. In addition, players experienced issues pertaining to Forge's warthog, which was not displaying aura VFX, and problems about his upgrades, which were not functioning. Players can expect that these bugs are already addressed.
Lastly, the system improvement made last week included updates to the text for Forge's "Rolling Economy" Leader Power so that it would match the changes incorporated in the DLC launched last month.
"Halo Wars 2" was released in February. It is available for PC and Xbox One platforms.
