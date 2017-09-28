'Halo Wars 2' news: Expansion revealed; patch notes feature latest maps and 'Spectator Mode'

A promotional photo for 343 Industries' "Halo Wars 2." Facebook/Halo

After what seemed like a long time to "Halo Wars 2" fans, the popular real-time strategy (RTS) video game's newest expansion is finally here, along with some major updates and latest patch notes. Developers 343 Industries and Creative Assembly released "Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare" on Sept. 26, and is exclusively available on Windows 10 PC and Xbox One.

"Awakening the Nightmare is a brand-new full expansion for Halo Wars 2," read the official game description.

"It features new campaign missions played from a Banished perspective, two new multiplayer leaders, two new multiplayer maps, and Terminus Firefight – a unique new cooperative mode where players build both bases and armies to defend and survive against an onslaught of enemy forces," added the post.

The expansion mostly features a brand-new series of campaign missions coming from the perspective of the "Banished" and their massive ordeal against "The Flood." In part of the extended new narrative and gameplay, two new "Banished" leaders will be joining their forces – Voridus and Pavium, bringing the "Halo Wars 2 Leader" lineup to 16 in total.

These brothers will not just be around for the story narrative, they are also fully playable additions to the game. Voridus is introduced as an unusually fast and vicious Brute, while Pavium is a living tank. Though he may be slow, he proves to be very tough and hard to kill.

Meanwhile, new patch notes are also released alongside the expansion, mostly focusing on the addition of two new Multiplayer maps namely Mirage and Fissure. It is available for free for all "Halo Wars 2" players, whether they acquired the expansion or not. A new feature called "Spectator Mode" is also included in the patch, where players can watch custom matches with specific controls.

In part of the "Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare" expansion, a new trailer also went live showing detailed scenes on what players are in for, as well as a couple of gameplay sneak peeks. The expansion is now available for download for $19.99.