'Halloween' reboot release date, cast news: Jamie Lee Curtis set to reprise iconic role in horror-slasher movie

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis in Buena Park, California, U.S. May 25, 2016. She will reprise her role in the "Halloween" reboot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The "Halloween" reboot will be bringing back a familiar face, none other than Jamie Lee Curtis who popularized the horror-slasher movie genre.

It was recently revealed that the critically-acclaimed actress was going to reprise her role as Laurie Strode in the upcoming "Halloween" reboot. She starred in several installments of the horror series including "Halloween II," "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later," and "Halloween: Resurrection."

It is interesting to note that there might be an issue with Curtis' return because her character died in "Halloween: Resurrection." In the movie, Strode managed to get the killer Michael Myers (Brad Loree) to hang suspended by a rope. However, when she reached out to take off his mask, Myers grabbed her and pulled her off the ledge. He then stabbed her in the back then let her fall to her death. Myers then left her death scene to terrorize other people.

Curtis announced her return to the horror franchise on Instagram with a picture and the caption stating, "Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18."

The casting of the actress comes after the announcement of horror writer John Carpenter's involvement with the film. He will reportedly executive produce the movie which will be financed by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions.

Carpenter wrote the screenplay for the first "Halloween" movie back in 1978. He is also known for his work on "Escape from New York," "Escape from L.A.," and "They Live." Blum is noted for producing the suspense-thriller hits "The Purge," "Get Out," "Whiplash," and "Split."

Writers Danny McBride and David Gordon Green will be working on the movie's script. However, they are known more for comedy having penned the hit "Eastbound & Down."

The "Halloween" reboot is expected to arrive on Friday, Oct. 19 of next year.