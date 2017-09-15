'Halloween' reboot news: Jamie Lee Curtis' character to have final confrontation with Michael Myers

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis in Buena Park, California, U.S. May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

It has been quite a wait, but Blumhouse Productions will finally reboot the popular horror film "Halloween," nearly four decades after Michael Myers first scared viewers.

Earlier this week, veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Instagram that she is on board for the 11th installment of the popular "Halloween" franchise. In it, she will reprise her notorious role as Laurie Strode, a kind-hearted yet introverted woman.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18." A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

The untitled "Halloween" project will be a direct sequel to 1981's "Halloween II" and will follow Laurie's final confrontation with Michael, the masked figure who has been stalking her in the town of Haddonfield, Illinois.

The project will be directed by David Gordon Green ("Undertow" and "Our Brand is Crisis"). He also co-wrote the script along with actor and writer, Danny McBride ("Eastbound & Down"). In a past interview, Green and McBride said they are trying to bring the planned project back to what co-creator John Carpenter originally began with, though there is still definitely a continuation of the first two installments.

"I think we're just trying to strip it down and just take it back to what was so good about the original," McBride, 40, said in an interview with the Empire Film Podcast when asked about their approach to the "Halloween" reboot. "It was just very simple and just achieved that level of horror that wasn't corny and it wasn't turning Michael Myers into some supernatural being that couldn't be killed. That stuff to me isn't scary," he added.

McBride and Green will also executive produce the upcoming film under their Rough House Pictures banner along with Carpenter, Malek Akkad ("Halloween H20: 20 Years Later") and Jason Ferus Blum ("Ouija: Origin of Evil" and "Amityville: The Awakening").

The untitled "Halloween" film is set to open in theaters across the U.S. on Oct. 19, 2018.