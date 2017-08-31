Entertainment
Evangelicals and the Nashville Statement: What is the point?
What the Church can learn from Marvel's The Defenders
Nigeria: Two Christian men killed, three women and a baby kidnapped
A new dawn: Catholics and Protestants have a shocking amount in common, new Pew research finds
Horrified daughter discovers human remains poking out of mother's grave
Houston floods show that churches should act first, ask questions later
'We are all made in the image of God': Church leaders join forces to denounce Nashville Statement
Pope Francis to world leaders: 'listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor'
Mother of Christian girl in foster care was born to Muslim parents
US Episcopal Church head appeals for Hurricane Harvey relief effort

'Half-Life' 2 episode 3 news: Could-have-been plot revealed; playable archive made available

Nica Cruz

Half-Life 2 main characters Alyx Vance and Dr. Gordon FreemanValve

Episode 3 of "Half-Life" is no more, which means fans have no choice but to settle with the could-have-been plot of "Half Life 2: Episode 3."

Former lead writer Marc Laidlaw on Aug. 25 released fan-fiction of his own work, a blog post detailing what could have been the plot of "Half-Life 2: Episode 3" if it had been produced by developer Valve.

To summarize, the plot follows the user's perspective as, together with Alyx and Dr. Mossman, they bury Eli Vance and ride a seaplane to Antartica, which unfortunately gets shot down, leaving the player to wander the icy wastelands for quite some time.

The user will eventually encounter the time-shifting and dimension-shifting Borealis, which flashes different scenes from different time zones and dimensions. In no time, the user's two companions end up fighting, with Alyx killing Dr. Mossman as an effect. It turns out that they have been disagreeing from the beginning: she plans on using the Borealis as a makeshift weapon against the Combine, while Dr. Mossman would like to give it to the Resistance.

The user goes with Alyx, which is a suicide mission until the mysterious G-Man makes an appearance, saves Alyx and leaves the player to their own devices. At this point, the Borealis is still hurtling towards an indestructible Dyson Sphere, and the player is saved by the Vortigaunts, who then delivers the user back into the Half-Life timeline, but several years into the future.

While the plot makes for a good story, it will, unfortunately, remain that way, as Valve has lost all the original writers of "Half-Life" and has chosen to focus on Dota 2 and other games.

The good news is, Lever Softworks has made a playable archive, having compiled all the leaked maps and prototypes from Valve. "Half-Life 2: Aftermath" gives players a shot at the lost opportunity called "Half-Life's" third episode.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY