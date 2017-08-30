Hajj 2017: Ten things you need to know as two million pilgrims flock to Mecca

Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage, begins August 30 with two million Muslims arriving in the holy city of Mecca.

Saudi Arabia's High Judicial Court confirmed the precise timings as late as last week because the Islamic dates are based around a lunar calendar.

Iranian Muslims will once again be allowed to participate after the government banned citizens from travelling to its Middle Eastern rival last year following a stampede that killed more than 2,400 pilgrims, including 464 Iranians in 2015.

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca. Reuters

Here are ten things you should know about Hajj 2017: